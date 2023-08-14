LP: Abure inaugurates LG caretaker committees in Lagos

The embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has inaugurated caretaker committees for the 20 local governments in Lagos State.

Inaugurating the 16-member executive for each of the 20 council areas on Sunday evening in Lagos, Abure expressed confidence that the party would be victorious at the Presidential Election Petition Court.

Abure, in company of some members of the party, including the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi and Prof. Pat Utomi, said that the 2023 general election was “a struggle to liberate Nigeria.”

While decrying the current economic hardship in the country as a result of the fuel subsidy removal, the LP national chairman condemned the spate of killings in some parts of the country, especially Plateau.

He said that the LP’s participation in the 2023 general election has changed the political landscape in Nigeria.

“I want to assure you that we have put our hands on the plough and we are not looking back.

“We are ready to provide leadership and we’re ready to continue with the struggle for a new Nigeria.

“We will continue to pursue our mandate and I’m very sure that the judiciary will do the right thing.

“In the next couple of weeks, the judgment will be out and we will all come back here to celebrate and form a government of the people,” he assured.

Appreciating Pastor Dayo Ekong-led Lagos State Executive Committee for providing leadership, Abure said that the real structures of the party remained with Ekong-led executives.

He appealed to party leaders and loyalists in the state to close ranks, saying “I want us to come together, put aside our grievances and come together as one family.”

In a short remark, Obi said the return of Nigeria from consumption to productive nation remained the only way forward.

Speaking, Utomi thanked the state executives and members of the party for their resilience.

Speaking, Ekong, who admonished newly inaugurated caretaker committees to consider their appointment as opportunity to serve, urged them to work assiduously for the growth of the party.

According to her, all sacrifices for the party will not be in vain.

Leading the party faithful to observe one minute of silence in honour of members who died during the last general elections, Ekong said that the party recognised that the challenges were huge.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crisis rocking the Labour Party has not abated as the Alhaji Lamidi Apapa-led faction on Saturday inaugurated a 24-man caretaker State Working Committee (SWC) for Lagos State led by Prince Olumide Adesoyin.