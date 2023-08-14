Court sentences two brothers, another to three months in jail for attempted robbery

A Jos Magistrates’ Court, on Monday, sentenced two brothers and one other to three months each in the correctional centre for attempting to rob a couple of their valuables.

The convicts, one Isah Paul, 22, Isah Daniel, 25, and Raphael Anthorny, 18, were sentenced after they each pleaded guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Magistrate Shawomi Bokkos, sentenced the convicts to jail terms, but gave them the option of payment of N10,000 fine each.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Ijuptil Thalwur told the court that the case was reported at the Anglo-Jos Police station by one Densen Jesse on July 16 .

The prosecutor said the convicts conspired and attacked the complainant and his wife and forcefully tried to collect their phones and money before they were caught by members of the community.

The offence, according to the prosecutor, is punishable under the provisions of the Plateau State Penal Code Law.