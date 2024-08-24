LG Chairman injured during attack at PDP primaries speaks

Christopher Manship, Transition Implementation Committee Chairman, Qua’an Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State, says that the recent physical assault on his person has further strengthened his resolve to deliver quality service.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria he holds no grudges against his attackers but rather emboldened for future challenges.

The Chairman said he was determined to deliver quality dividends of democracy to his people.

NAN reports that Manship, who is contesting for the seat in the October 9 LG election, was attacked and severely injured during the Peoples Democracy Party chairmanship primaries held on August 17, 2024.

The chairman, who eventually emerged as the PDP flag bearer, told NAN on Friday in Jos, the Plateau State capital, he was focused on his vision for a better Qua’an Pan and would not be distracted by negative attacks.

He stated that he believed in the power of forgiveness and the importance of moving forward.

Manship urged those who contested against him to join hands with him to develop the local government for the good of the present and future generations.

He said: “In every contest, there must be a winner and a loser, but my victory is for the collective good of all.

“There is no victor, no vanquished.

“As we seek the people’s mandate to continue with what we have been doing, our campaign will be peaceful, issue-based, and not character assassination.

“I am committed to addressing the pressing needs of our community, from infrastructure development to social welfare programmes.”

According to the LG boss, whatever transpired during the primary election was a family affair.

He appealed to those who are not comfortable with the outcome to forgive him and work for the victory of the party.

