Lagos diverts traffic for Lagos-Badagry Expressway reconstruction

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion plan for the reconstruction of Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this in a statement he issued on Friday in Lagos.

Osiyemi said the diversion, which would commence from August 26, 2024 to January 31, 2025, would be in sections to minimise inconveniences for motorists.

He added that the first section of the reconstruction covering the stretch of Durbar Junction, Badagry Bound (on both toll lanes and service lanes), would start on August 26 and end on September 30, 2024.

He advised motorists to use the following alternative routes while the first section was ongoing: “Traffic going to Badagry from Lagos, (repair on the toll lane): traffic inward Badagry from Lagos on the toll lane will be diverted to the service lane at 100 meters (subject to site condition) away from the proposed repair location.

“And to exit the service lane back to the toll lane 100 meters (subject to site condition) away from the Durbar Junction to continue their journeys.”

Osiyemi said that for traffic going to Badagry from Lagos (repair on the service lane): Traffic inward Badagry from Lagos on the service lane would be diverted to the toll lane at 100 meters away from the proposed repair location.

He added that it would exit the toll lane back to the service lane 100 meters (subject to site condition) away from Durbar Junction to reach their desired destinations.

He said that traffic inward Badagry from Durbar Road would be diverted to Fagbems Road inwards Apple junction to link Festac Road.

He noted that after, traffic would head towards Alakija Road to access Lagos-Badagry Expressway to continue their journeys.

Osiyemi, while calling for the understanding of motorists, noted that motorists on the other side from Badagry would have through traffic inbound Lagos.

He also assured that Lagos State traffic management officers would be on ground to coordinate vehicular movement along the axis.

“Notifications will be released for the other sections at the completion of the first section,” he said.

