Legal practitioner attests Tinubu will achieve judicial reform

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Hassan Liman, said that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, will enhance judicial reform and justice administration, when in power.

Liman, Director (Legal) of the Presidential Campaign Council of All Progressives Congress, made the assertion in an interview with newsmen on Friday in Lafia.

He said that the manifesto of Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, tagged “Renewed Hope”, reflected that.

“A well functioning judicial system enables the country to regulate the economy prudently and impartially.

“When laws and legal institutions operate effectively and fairly, the end products are investment, jobs and creation of wealth.

“Tinubu’s administration will ensure that the legal sector functions transparently and with due process,” Liman said.

He said that the incoming administration would ensure judicial autonomy, independence and discipline, as well as digitise the courts.

He congratulated the president-elect and his deputy and wished them a successful tenure.