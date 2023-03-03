Court remands man for trespass, attempted abduction

A Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court Friday ordered a 34-year-old man, Terlumun Anyooso be remanded in a correction centre for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 13-year-old pupil from school.

Anyooso, who lives in Ukaa Uvir Council Ward in Guma Local Government of Benue, was charged with criminal trespass and attempt to commit abduction.

However, the Magistrate, Roseline Iyorshe, did not take his plea for want in jurisdiction.

Iyorshe adjourned the matter until April 16 for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Godwin Ato said one Pastor Alfred Achin, who is the Head Teacher of Redeemers Academy Nursery/Primary School, Gbajimba in Guma reported the matter at the Gbajimba Police Station on February 21.

Ato alleged that the defendant came to the window of one of the classrooms and called one Member Chiahemba, a pupil of the school.

The prosecutor told the court that the head teacher alerted the security guards in the school and they arrested the defendant and took him to the police station.

The prosecutor said during police investigation, the defendant allegedly confessed that he was trying to abduct the girl and take her to a location in the south western part of the country.

Ato said the offence contravened Sections 348 of the Penal Code, laws of Benue, 2004 and 11(2) of the Abduction, Hostage-taking, Kidnapping, Secret cult and similar activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017.