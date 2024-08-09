LASTMA, FRSC agree to strengthen partnership on traffic management in Lagos 

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and Federal Road Safety Corps have committed to strengthen their partnership in managing traffic across Lagos State.

This agreement was announced by the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, during a courtesy visit today by the FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Jonathan Owoade and his team to LASTMA Headquarters in Oshodi, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement by Adebayo Taofiq, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA, and made available to The Eagle Online on Thursday.

Bakare-Oki, according to the statement, welcomed the initiative and reiterated LASTMA’s full commitment to collaborating with the FRSC on traffic decongestion, public enlightenment, and the enforcement of traffic regulations.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would bring about positive outcomes for road users in Lagos.

He further disclosed that between January and June 2024, a total of 9,370 vehicles were penalised for traffic violations in Lagos.

“Let me emphasise that 50 percent of these contravened vehicles were commercial buses, and all were prosecuted in the Lagos State Mobile Court in accordance with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018,” Bakare-Oki stated.

He also highlighted several recent initiatives aimed at enhancing road safety and traffic management, including the launch of a toll-free call center (080000527862), a Walk-In Complaint Centre, a Whistle Blower App, and the upgrade of both the Agency’s website and the Planning, Research, and Statistics Department.

In his address, FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer, Jonathan Owoade, emphasised that the FRSC remains Nigeria’s leading agency in road traffic management and safety administration, with a strong commitment to eradicating road traffic crashes and creating a safe motoring environment.

He confirmed that the newly introduced vehicle number plates are designed to enhance security by being visible from about 50 meters away.

The FRSC leader also called for a special public enlightenment campaign to educate motorists on the importance of various road signs.

The meeting was attended by the top management teams of both LASTMA and FRSC.

