‘We can’t afford nourishing foods for exclusive breastfeeding’

A cross-section of lactating women in Bauchi State on Friday said they can no longer afford a balanced diet to sustain exclusive breastfeeding due to the rising cost of foodstuff.

The mothers made their positions known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Bauchi, Bauchi State.

They spoke just as the Bauchi State Government, international partners and stakeholders created awareness on exclusive breastfeeding to mark the 2024 annual World Breastfeeding Week.

They said that due to the current economic situation, they cannot increase their intake of nutrient-dense foods like meat, chicken, fish, vegetables and others which are very important for a new mother.

Speaking, Nuratu Maigari, a 28-year-old mother of a three-month-old baby, said: “I fear that this age long tradition of breastfeeding a baby for at least six months exclusively, may not continue due to the present economic hardship.

“I breast fed the other two children exclusively and that was a life sharing experience.

“I cannot do that with this baby due to the present hardship.

“It is important for a new mother to eat meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy, beans and vegetables at least two to three times per day so that she can have enough milk for the baby and energy for herself.”

Maigari said that mothers feel more hungry and thirsty while breastfeeding.

Eating well, she said, does have a big effect on the amount or quality of your milk.

Jamila Usman, another new mum, said things are so difficult that she and her family cannot afford daily meals.

Usman said: “I will have to start introducing water for my baby.

“I cannot do exclusive breastfeeding as I was advised during my antenatal.”

Another first time mother, Hajiya Asabe Umar, told NAN that during the antenatal clinic, she was told to feed her baby exclusively on breast milk for the first six months with continued breastfeeding for 12 months or longer.

Umar said: “My baby is just two months old.

“It has not been easy on my husband because he is the only one providing for us now.

“I was told that the foods I eat while breastfeeding are important for my health and my baby’s.

“I was told to eat meat, eggs, beans and vegetables.

“Where will we get money for me to eat these foods for six months?”

Talatu Mahmoud, a new mother, told NAN: “I knew I was going to have my baby in July.

“So, I used my empty sacks and buckets to plant vegetables to take advantage of the rainy season.

“I planted ugwu, bitter leaf, water leaf, moringa and tomatoes so that no matter how little food I get, I will simply add all my vegetables, which are very important for a breastfeeding mother.”

Abdurrazak Shehu, Officer-in-Charge of the Federal Low-Cost Primary Health Centre, told NAN that during antenatal, postnatal and immunisation days, women are educated on nutrition to improve their households diet using simple gardening techniques.

Shehu said that the facility recorded 31 exclusive breastfed babies in June 2024, while in July, 40 babies were recorded.

He said that the figure indicated that in spite of the economic situation, mothers adhere to campaigns on exclusive breastfeeding.

