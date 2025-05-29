Lagos Taskforce sweeps city of criminals in week-long operation

In a bold move to reinforce public safety and eliminate criminal activity, the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit has concluded a week-long operation targeting criminal hideouts and environmental infractions across the state.

Orchestrated by the Chairman of the Agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, the operation commenced in the wee hours of each day, around 1:30am.

It combed multiple hotspots identified through residents’ complaints and security intelligence.

Key locations covered included Victoria Island, Osborne Road, Coastal Road, Chevron, First & Second Roundabout, Obalende, Ikota, Lekki Phase I and II, Ikoyi, Falomo Bridge, Law School, Eko Hotel axis, Oniru Beach, as well as Ketu, Isale Oja, AP Roundabout, and railway corridors in Agege on the mainland.

The operation resulted in the arrest of 277 suspects, significantly restoring order and public decency in affected areas that had been plagued by street urchins, hooligans, pickpockets, and other criminal elements.

Speaking on the success of the initiative, CSP Akerele emphasised the Agency’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives, property, and the environment throughout Lagos State.

He said: “Those who choose to undermine the peace and security of our communities must desist or be prepared to face the full weight of the law.

“We will not relent in our efforts to ensure a safer and cleaner Lagos.”

CSP Akerele also disclosed that this exercise forms part of a broader, ongoing initiative by the Agency to carry out routine enforcement across all days of the week, focusing on known blackspots, illegal occupations, and criminal enclaves to systematically root out lawlessness.

All 277 suspects apprehended have been duly charged to court in accordance with extant laws of the State Government.

The Lagos State Taskforce reaffirms its commitment to promoting a safer, cleaner, and more secure Lagos for all residents.

