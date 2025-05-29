FG thumbs up Davido for positive comment on Nigeria

The Federal Government has given Nigerian afro singer Davido a thumbs up for his positive comment on the country, specifically Lagos, in an interview with a French station.

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, gave the thumbs up in a statement issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Issa-Onilu said: “I write to first convey our congratulations for the several feats of accomplishments you have recorded in your musical career and for making our country proud on the global stage.

“News of your patriotic stand during your recent interview on the French speaking CKO Channel, where you encouraged visitors to experience Lagos firsthand, rather than rely on assumption and stated truthfully that ‘Everywhere is dangerous! the Congo is dangerous, Benin is dangerous, Paris is dangerous, everywhere is dangerous. Even in Atlanta, you could go somewhere and get shot, so that makes it dangerous’ reached us at the National Orientation Agency with great delight.

“It is true that we need to tell our own positive stories, we need to put out our national identity in a way that leaves the world in no doubt as to who we really are and how blessed our country is, inspite of our challenges

“It is for this very reason that the National Orientation Agency has designed a ‘National Identity Project’ with its overarching National Values Charter, a reciprocal commitment that should define how Nigerians are perceived globally and how we perceive one another locally.

“ We count on you to continue to project the best of us, while we work to redress the negativities in our public and social life.

“Once again, please accept our hearty congratulations.”

