Kwara FA Election: Incumbent wins re-election bid in landslide

The Chairman of the Kwara State Football Association, Malam Idris Musa, has won his re-election by defeating Olaide Ahmed 19 votes to four.

The Chairman of the state Electoral Committee, Emmanuel Obafemi, said the election was transparent enough.

The election was supervised by Alhaji Mohammed Aminu for the Nigeria Football Federation.

Bashorun Bankole was elected unopposed as the Vice Chairman, returning to that position for the second term.

Other board members, all of whom emerged unopposed, are Hajia Segilola Alaya, Adeshina Bello, Wasiu Lawal, Tunde Sanni, Manzuma Maliki, Abubakar Ahmed and Salaudeen Jimoh.

All the 23 delegates voted in the election that was conducted at a hotel in Central Kaiama, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that this is the first time that the Kwara State FA conducted its Elective Congress outside the state capital, Ilorin.