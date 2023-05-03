Kogi 2023: PDP unveils Melaye as party’s flagbearer

The Kogi State Chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has formally unveiled a former Senator, Dino Melaye as its flagbearer in the State’s upcoming governorship election.

The ceremony which was held Wednesday in Lokoja, the state capital, was attended by the party leaders across the three senatorial districts of the North central State.

“We have enormous resources and loose funds around the world waiting to be accessed. What you only need is enabling environment and ideas to access those funds. I will use my connection around the world to attract investment to the state” Melaye pledged.

Recall that the two-term Senator who represented Kogi West, was elected on April 15 in a delegates election having polled 313 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jabiru Usman, who polled 127 votes.

Also speaking during the ceremony, ex-governor Ibrahim Idris called on party faithful to rally behind Melaye who he described as a formidable personality who will bring the State out of the woods of the past seven years.

“To do this, there is the need to see ourselves as on one big family and work together to install Dino Melaye in November,” Idris stressed

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed Saturday, November 11, 2023 for the State’s Governorship election.