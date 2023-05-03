2023 Hajj: Oyo fixes dates for medical screening for pilgrims

The Oyo Pilgrim Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, has fixed Thursday and Saturday for medical screening and orientation for intending pilgrims in the State.

Its Chairman, Prof. Sayed Malik, made this known in a statement issued Wednesday in Ibadan, the State’s capital.

Malik said that intending pilgrims within Ibadan and Ibarapa would have their screening Thursday – tomorrow.

According to him, those from Oyo, Ogbomoso, Oke-Ogun and other cities are scheduled for this Saturday.

He announced that the exercise would start by 8.00am daily.

Malik urged all intending pilgrims to be prompt and attend accordingly.