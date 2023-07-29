Kidnapped Anambra native doctor, Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki, regains freedom

828 828

The kidnapped famous Anambra native doctor, Chidozie Nwangwu popularly called “Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki”, has been released.

The Anambra State Police spokesman, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed his release on Saturday

Ikenga said that the popular native doctor was released by his abductors in the early hours of Saturday.

Akwa Okuko Tiwaraki was kidnapped around 11:30pm on Sunday, July 23 at his Triple P Hotel in Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Ikenga, who did not disclose the amount his abductors collected, said the abductors reached out to the native doctor’s colleagues and some money was paid to them before he was freed.

He said, “I have the information that his abductors have contacted friends and relatives and demanded some millions.

“I also have information that his abductors are demanding some specific amount which I have not gotten the accurate figure.

“According to speculation, they said it’s between N200 million and N300million. We are making efforts to get in touch with him and also get accurate information surrounding his abduction.

“Yes, he has been released this morning. We are waiting to debrief him, with a view to getting his experience and clue of who the abductors are, so that we can go after them.”

It was also gathered that friends and well-wishers are currently gathering in his palatial mansion to welcome him.

A source said, “He was released very early this morning. He is currently celebrating with his friends and well-wishers in his house in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.”

“His friends rallied round and raised the money for the abductors, but they demanded an additional N50 million, which was also delivered to them before he was released.”