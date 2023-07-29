Ministerial list: Why opposition party members should be included — IPAC

828 828

The Inter Party Advisory Council has commended President Bola Tinubu for the release of his ministerial list, but called for the inclusion of members of opposition parties for stability in the polity.

IPAC spoke in a statement by its National Chairman, Yabaji Sani, and National Publicity Secretary, Chinyere Kalu.

In the statement on Friday, IPAC said it was pertinent for the President to bring on board more opposition party members, which would be in tandem with his campaign promises to all Nigerians.

It said: “Following the release of the much-awaited ministerial list of nominees to the Senate on Thursday, July 27, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, IPAC has called for the need for more inclusivity for stability in the body polity.

“The list which was delivered by the Chief of Staff, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, contains 28 names with four former governors, seven women and 16 other notable Nigerians from all walks of life.

“IPAC commends Mr President for complying with the stipulated constitutional time frame of 60 days after swearing in, in submitting the ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

“Noteworthy is that the President brought on board people with good professional track records, thereby fulfilling his promise of uniting Nigerians on the mantra of ‘Renewed Hope.

“While acknowledging and appreciating the way he has run the affairs of the State so far, IPAC suggests that Mr President should do away with the winner takes all syndrome, and chart a way forward for the nation.

“Mr President should be more magnanimous by bringing on board more opposition party members, which will be in tandem with his campaign promises to all Nigerians and even after the elections, where he pledged to run an all inclusive government.”