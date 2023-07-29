Oborevwori approves teachers’ recruitment in 22 LGAs in Delta – ALGON

828 828

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved the recruitment of primary school teachers, clerical officers and watchmen in the 22 local government council areas of the state.

The state Chairman, Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Victor Ebonka, disclosed this on Friday in Asaba.

Ebonka, who spoke in an interview at the end of the state Joint Account Allocation Committee meeting, said the governor gave the approval during the meeting, adding that the recruitment would be based on individual LGAs needs assessment.

He said: “At today’s JAAC meeting, His Excellency, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, gave approval for 22 LGAs out of the 25 LGAs in the state to immediately employ the services of primary school teachers in their respective council areas.

“This employment will not have a uniform number because each council will be considering those that have retired from their councils.

“So the number to employ will vary from council to council.

“We are also employing watchmen, clerical officers and all other support staff for the Local Government Education Authority.

“This will go a long way in solving the problem of lack of teachers in our primary schools.”

The ALGON boss also debunked insinuations of heavy windfall for the councils, saying the allocation they got for the month of July was not unusual.

Ebonka said: “We heard from the rumour mill that about N1.9 trillion will be disbursed for the month of July.

“I want to let you know that we just rose from the JAAC meeting.

“What you heard was just a rumour.

“There is nothing unusual about the allocation distributed for the month of July, although it is higher than what we had several years ago.”

On the N40 billion loan facility for pension payments, Ebonka said they had met all the conditions necessary for the loan.

He said that they were optimistic of paying the pensioners from August.

He said: “About the N40 billion facility, all the necessary steps and processes have been completed and even the one percent management fee has been paid.

“We strongly believe that we will be able to access the money in the next one month.

“Like we said before, we are going to be paying all of the funds that we will access directly to the pensioners.

“The forensic experts that we have engaged are presently auditing the accounts to ensure that the actual accruals are paid to the pensioners.”