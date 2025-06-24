Jubilation as Alia begins payment of clinical students of Benue origin

Medical Doctors of Benue State origin studying in various universities across the country have started receiving salaries and arrears, marking another milestone in healthcare development in the State under the Governor Hyacinth Alia-led government.

Recall that the scheme, which was initially for medical students studying at the Moses Orshio Adasu University, Makurdi, was previously halted for over 10 years.

This was before it was revived by the Alia administration as he directed the incorporation of all clinical students of Benue origin across the country into the scheme.

The move by the governor is targeted at improving the welfare of the students doctors in order to reduce the emigration of the medical personnel out of the country, a common practice that has left the state and country short of medical doctors.

He had charged those who had left the state and country to return back home as his administration was going to also offer greener pastures found elsewhere.

In his words: “Medical Doctors of Benue extraction who left the state and shores of the country in search of greener pastures should know that I, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, is here now and is going to make the pasture greener in Benue.

“They are welcome back.”

The first payments for the clinical students across the country were made on June 21, 2025 following the issuance of employment letters to the student doctors just a few months ago.

The joyous recipients have now proudly joined the symbolic “Mr. 25th train”, celebrating alongside other public servants who consistently receive their pay on the 25th of each month under the Alia administration.

A statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Terson Kulas, said this gesture demonstrates Alia’s commitment to prompt remuneration, and it equally shows his resolve to build a sustainable and thriving healthcare system in the State.

Kulas added: “With the student Doctors now formally on the payroll, Benue is set to combat the chronic shortage of medical professionals in its healthcare facilities, especially as they are required to serve the state for a minimum of two years after graduation, thus guaranteeing the hospitals across the state with qualified professionals, thereby providing improved healthcare delivery for the people of the State.”

