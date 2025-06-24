Security: CP lauds Alia on logistics, motivation of operatives

The Commissioner, Benue State Police Command, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, has lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia for his faithfulness in motivating security operatives sent to the state for assignment.

This followed a high-powered joint meeting between security agencies commanders and Governor Alia on Sunday at the Government House, Makurdi.

Emenari noted that beyond the encouragement and support from the Federal Government, the Benue State Government has continued to play a vital role by providing all necessary logistics and incentives required by officers on duty.

He emphasised that the state government ensures the welfare and operational needs of police personnel deployed across various parts of the state are adequately met, and pledged that the force will continue to partner closely with the state government to deliver prompt emergency responses and enhance security for the people.

He said: “We have assessed our operations over the past week and mapped out fresh strategies going forward.

“All security agencies are fully mobilised and working hand-in-hand.

“The situation is firmly under control.”

On measures to safeguard Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), CP Emenari stated that IDP camps, surrounding villages, and farms are being given robust security coverage.

He commended Governor Alia for his sustained support and readiness to provide additional resources to strengthen peace-building efforts.

He further noted that the deployment of special task forces and mobile police squads has been expanded to ensure no part of the state is left vulnerable.

Highlighting new initiatives to deepen cooperation between security operatives and the public, the Commissioner said hotel owners and landlords are now mandated to thoroughly profile guests and tenants and promptly alert security agencies about any suspicious presence.

Also Read

He warned against any form of mob action or jungle justice, urging citizens to report suspected individuals to the nearest police formation for proper investigation.

Commenting on the June 13 Yelewata attack that claimed innocent lives and sparked widespread condemnation, CP Emenari confirmed that a number of suspects linked to the incident have been apprehended.

He promised that their identities will be disclosed at the appropriate time.

The Police Commissioner ended with a resolute assurance that the police, working alongside other security stakeholders, will leave no stone unturned in restoring lasting peace and security throughout Benue State.

Post Views: 13