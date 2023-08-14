Jigawa Senator, Hussaini, offers N10m scholarship to students 

Senator Babangida Hussaini, (APC-Jigawa Northwest), has offered N10 million scholarship to 254 indigent students from his constituency studying Science and Engineering in various tertiary institutions.

Hussaini made the disclosure while presenting the money to the benefitting students through his foundation, Walin Kazaure Education Foundation, in Ringing Monday.

He said the gesture was part of his commitments to ease the current economic hardship of his constituents.

He explained that the gesture was also part of his campaign promises to ensure the betterment of his constituents, including students.

The Senator, who described education as one of his utmost priorities, pointed out that the foundation would continue to support students to acquire quality and effective education to secure the future of the youths.

“And I assure you that through this foundation, our plan is not only to support education, but health and youth and women empowerment.

“So more and more support will be coming to you through our foundation Insha Allah,” the Senator said.

ALSO READ:

LP: Abure inaugurates LG caretaker committees in Lagos

Court sentences two brothers, another to three months in jail for attempted robbery

PSG agree deal to sell Neymar to Al-Hilal

Senator Babangida Hussaini, (APC-Jigawa Northwest), has offered N10 million scholarship to 254 indigent students from his constituency studying Science and Engineering in various tertiary institutions.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, the Executive Secretary of the foundation, Salisu Umar, said the students were selected through a committee across all the communities in the senatorial district.

“Two students were selected from each of the 127 wards of the 12 LGAs of senatorial district to benefit from the gesture.

“The students are those studying Science and Engineering in various institutions across the country.

“And this is just the beginning, others, including primary pupils, shall also benefit from a similar gesture,” Umar assured.

The Executive Secretary, who commended the lawmaker for his foresight in supporting students in the constituency, urged the beneficiaries to study hard so as to complement the investment made on them by the lawmaker.