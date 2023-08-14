Niger’s new prime minister says country will overcome sanctions

Niger’s new Prime Minister Lamine Zeine has described the sanctions imposed on the military junta as an “unfair challenge,” but said the country would overcome them.

Zeine, who was appointed by the junta a week ago, said Monday that Niger was interested in economic cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Recall that on July 26, Niger’s military ousted democratically-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The military suspended the constitution and appointed a transitional government.

Shortly afterwards, ECOWAS imposed sanctions on the new military junta and demanded an immediate return to constitutional order.

It also activated a standby force for a possible military intervention in Niger.

On Sunday, the junta signalled its willingness to negotiate with ECOWAS after a visit by a Nigerian mediation group of Islamic clerics.

Zeine also expressed confidence about possible negotiations with ECOWAS and neighbouring Nigeria, which had led the crackdown on Niger’s rulers.

Also Read:

“We have a great interest in preserving this important and historic relationship,” Zeine said, stressing the original background of ECOWAS as an economic group to increase prosperity in West Africa.

“If, however, we find that instead of this economic solidarity, the political and military principle comes to the fore, we can only regret that” Zeine added.