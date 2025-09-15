Jamaica’s Seville wins world 100m gold as Nigeria’s Ajayi finishes 6th

Oblique Seville of Jamaica has won the men’s 100 metres gold at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, with Nigeria’s Kanyinsola Ajayi coming sixth.

Seville on Sunday clocked a personal best of 9.77 seconds to claim his first global title.

Kishane Thompson, also of Jamaica, placed second in 9.82 seconds to complete a Jamaican 1-2 finish.

The defending champion, Noah Lyles of the United States of America, settled for bronze in the championships in a season-best 9.89 seconds.

The result ended a 10-year American hold on the title since Usain Bolt’s last win in 2015.

Ajayi placed sixth in the final with a time of 10.01 seconds.

The 21-year-old became the first Nigerian man in 18 years to reach a World Championships 100m final.

His qualification ended the drought since Olusoji Fasuba’s appearance in 2007.

Ajayi had consistently run under 10 seconds in the rounds, marking a major breakthrough in his career.

The final had its share of drama as Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo was disqualified for a false start.

Seville, 23, overcame a shaky start in the heats to dominate the semi-finals and final.

He reacted quickest in the final and led from start to finish.

Thompson came into the race with a world-leading time of 9.75 seconds but could not match Seville’s pace.

Seville’s winning time ranks joint-10th on the all-time list.

“It’s an excellent feeling,” Seville said after the race.

“The last time a Jamaican won world gold was Usain Bolt in 2015, so I’m happy to continue that legacy,” he added.

He said he struggled with injury at the last Olympics but felt mentally prepared this time.

“People said I was panicking in the heat, but I knew I had the mental strength,” he said.

Lyles, also known for his dominance in the 200m, admitted the season had been difficult.

“It’s been a crazy season with injury and recovery,” he said. “But this was my best race of the year.”

His teammate Kenny Bednarek, ranked second globally before the event, finished fourth in 9.92 seconds.

Bednarek had tied with Thompson in the semi-final event but could not replicate the form in the final.

Tebogo, a rising star and Olympic 200m champion, was disqualified for a false start, ending his medal hopes.

Seville’s win signals a return to form for Jamaica in men’s sprinting after the Bolt era.

