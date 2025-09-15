Police rescue five abducted children in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has rescued five children suspected to have been abducted from Maiduguri in Borno State and transported to Mubi town in Adamawa State.

The spokesperson of the command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Suleiman Nguroje, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement to newsmen.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the command had on July 13 rescued 13 abducted children who had been reunited with their parents.

Nguroje explained that on September 13, the Area Commander in Mubi and an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Marcos Mancha, acting on credible information led his team to intercept the five children (males) found wandering on the streets of Mubi town.

He said: “The rescued children were identified as Adamu Musa 16-years, Suleiman Idris 10-years, Suleiman Mohammed 11-years, Dauda Yahaya 11-years and Mohammed Alhassan 11-years, all residents of Gwange ward in Maiduguri, Borno State.”

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were unlawfully taken from Maiduguri by one Aliga Suleiman of Sabon Layi, Gwange, Maiduguri, who is currently at large.

Nguroje said effort is ongoing to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice.

The command’s Commissioner, CP Dankombo Morris, while commending the Area Commander and his team, reassured the public of the commitment of the police to protecting lives and properties across the state.

