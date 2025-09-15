Group wants EFCC’s probe of Humanitarian Affairs Ministry made public

A group, Transparency Network, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to release its investigation report into the corruption allegation that rocked the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in 2024.

The Coordinator of the network, Imman Onyi, made the call in a statement he issued to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Bola Tinubu had suspended the then Minister of the Ministry, Dr. Betta Edu, over the allegations.

Edu has since been replaced but without the EFCC releasing the report of the probe that also covered some staff of the ministry after two years.

Onyi noted that those affected were career civil servants and politicians who had suffered collateral damages on account of the alleged scandal.

The coordinator said that among those mentioned in the scandal was the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Social Investment Agency (NSIPA), Halima Shehu.

He noted that the affected persons were suspended to allow thorough investigations into the alleged saga.

He added that the dithering procrastination on the part of the EFCC in coming out with its report meant that the cloud of suspicion put on Shehu and others had remained without being cleared.

According to him: “It is unfortunate that nearly two years after this saga, the result of the investigations had not been made public.

“We do not believe that the EFCC with its capacity and the evidence made available to it during the investigation has not come to a conclusion on culpability of the real perpetrators.

“The continued delay has put a cloud on many individuals who were initially fingered and have not been formally exonerated following the investigations.

“This does not give confidence to the anti-corruption fight of the government; and so we are calling on the EFCC to make the report on the investigation public.”

Onyi said that the call to make the report of the investigation public was to give Nigerians a clear understanding of those who were responsible for the alleged scandal.

“We are particularly conscious of the former Executive Secretary of NSIPA and her subordinates whose cases have remained hanging,” he added.

