Iyiola Omisore; A scholastic titan, by Bolatito Adebola

Few are scholastic titans in Nigeria’s political galaxy, and Prince Iyiola Omisore is without tergiversation one of them though his monumental political reverence appears to have cast a long shadow on his scholastic resplendence. And it is rightly so because upon Nigeria’s political landscape, Senator Iyiola Omisore has proven himself to be a political colossus with his golden touch on lives of the people in high and low places.

But this does not obviate the fact that Iyiola Omisore (Ph.D.) is an unequalled scholastic Brobdingnagian. It is an esoteric knowledge that he is a doctor, not an honourary one but the one he read and worked laboriously for. He has a solid Ph.D. in Infrastructure Finance from International School of Management, Paris, France. This is just one out of the myriad of academic degrees he was awarded in his pursuit of knowledge that impacts society.

After completing his primary and secondary school education at S.S Peter and Paul (Roman Catholic Primary School) and St. John Grammar School Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria (1972 – 1977), he had the first taste of tertiary education in Federal Polytechnic Owo, Ondo State Nigeria. He seemed to love what he tasted and immediately wanted more, like a typical Oliver Twist – of knowledge – he did Technological Certificate Examinations and passed brilliantly. He specialized in in Electrical Testing methods at the Technology College, Reading UK where he bagged a diploma Certificate in Electrical/Electronics Engineering.

Yet, the Scholar in Iyiola Omisore was nowhere near satisfaction. He then proceeded to Brunel University Uxbridge, United Kingdom, and clinched a Bachelor of Engineering Degree in Electrical Engineering, a postgraduate Certificate in Mechanical Engineering, and a masters degree in Building Services Engineering. It was after this he went to France for his Ph.D.

One would think he ought to have reached marginal utility after his doctorate degree, but it was a blatant lie; he wanted more than he could imagine. The Scholar kept perusing the world for knowledge and skills in all disciplines that attracted his yearning soul. Dr. Iyiola Omisore went ahead to add to his scholastic cap a myriad of feathers in the form of professional courses that later helped his political and professional journey. Some of which include: The Innovation and Leadership Course at the West London College; Advanced Budgeting Course at the GeorgeTown University Washington DC, USA; the Aid Effectiveness and Donour Harmonization Course at the Internationale Weiterbildung und Entwicklung gGmbH, Germany; the Public Finance Course at the Harvard University; the Appropriations and Public Finance Course at the ABS Academy, Athens, Greece; Dr. Iyiola Omisore is a fellow of some of the best professional bodies in the world: Chartered Engineer; Engineering Council (United Kingdom); Institution of Electrical Engineers; Association of Cost Engineers; Nigerian Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (NIEEE); member of accreditation team for Engineering courses in universities across Nigeria; Registered Engineer; COREN; Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers.

The eminent scholar of inestimable repute established his professional presence by bridging the space between town and gown. He invested his long years of study in his work life. He is a wise man who has shown a brilliant fusion of an academic and professional life. When he began his professional life in the UK, he started with Drake and Gordham. In 1985, the Nigerian division of the company (Drake and Scull (Nig) Ltd) brought the ebullient scholar back to Nigeria after he had risen to management level. He sharpened his management skills while he was with Drake and Scull Nigeria limited. It was under this company that he undertook the supervision and construction of landmark edifices and amazing projects across the country: Ogba World Bank Assisted Health Projects for Plateau & Benue States; Guiness Harp brewery; Sokoto University Teaching Hospital among many others.

After having learnt a lot about work ethics and intricacies of taking on several projects, he ventured into establishing his own companies. He first established a multifaceted consultancy firm – Mechelec Consultancy Limited, under which he executed African Development Bank financed projects, World Bank projects; IFC/IMF/IBRD Financed project in Enugu, Kaduna, Niger, Sokoto, Bauchi, Kwara, and Imo States etc. He proceeded to set up another company, CHRISORE ENGINEERING Ltd under which he implemented incredible projects such as: Central Bank of Nigeria projects, Union Bank of Nigeria headquarters etc.

Dr. Iyiola Omisore has presented future-charting keynote addresses, lectures on world-important discourses at political, business, and academic gatherings around the world. Some of his lectures hammer on the significance of seeing in proper perspective the Freedom of Information Bill, Budgeting and Budget Implementation in Nigeria, and Constitutional policy frameworks and Solid waste Management in Nigeria.

This great Dr. of international repute has not just shown his great love for books and careful study but also the need to harness the power of information to drive the society to paradise of development. He is the complete universal scholar.