2023: Postpone dates of elections or risk inconclusive polls – Primate Ayodele warns

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has warned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to postpone the dates of approaching general elections, or risk inconclusive polls.

In a statement signed Friday by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele predicted that the election will not hold in some places if it is conducted on the stipulated date because some people will sabotage it.

He maintained that if INEC wants the election to be a success, “there is need to postpone it to enable them to prepare more”.

‘’If INEC doesn’t postpone the general elections, it will not hold in some places and it will lead to an inconclusive election. There are some people who will sabotage the election in those places” the cleric replied.

Similarly, Primate Ayodele revealed that the solution to Nigeria’s problem is restructuring, not elections, explaining that if restructuring isn’t done in the next dispensation, the country will collapse.

For the unity of Nigeria, Primate Ayodele asserted that restructuring is the best, predicting there will be a massive protest if the next government doesn’t restructure the country.

‘’Nigeria cannot move forward without restructuring, God said that is the answer to Nigeria’s problems, not elections. If Nigeria doesn’t do restructuring in the coming dispensation, the country will collapse and what we don’t expect will happen.’’

‘’If we want Nigeria to be united, restructuring is the answer. I also foresee a massive protest against the government in the coming dispensation if restructuring isn’t done.’’

‘’None of the candidates can get the solution to the country, all the campaigns are lies. The best bet for the country is restructuring” Primate Ayodele declared.