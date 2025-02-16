IPU appoints Deputy Speaker Kalu member WTO Steering Committee

Nigeria’s Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has been invited to join the Steering Committee of the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organization, a significant development that will enable Nigeria to benefit from the African Continental Free Trade Area global trade policies and boost trade across Africa.

The invitation was extended to Kalu in a letter by Martin Chungong, who is the Secretary-General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The letter, dated February 12, 2025, was addressed to the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Kalu, who is also the Chairman of the Finance and Administrative Committee of the Economic and West African States Parliament, has been participating in the ongoing high profile meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union holding in New York, United States of America, where he has been vocal on several issues such as Africa’s inclusion at the Security Council of the United Nations, review of UN funding structure, effective aid coordination to achieve SDGs amongst others.

The Deputy Speaker’s participation in the PCWTO Steering Committee will mark the first time Nigeria is represented in this committee.

The invitation is largely seen as a testament to Nigeria’s growing influence in global trade and its commitment to promoting economic development through trade.

The PCWTO Steering Committee is composed of representatives from 25 national parliaments, regional and global parliamentary assemblies, and structures, as well as the IPU and WTO Secretariats.

The committee meets twice a year, alternating between Geneva and Brussels, to ensure the smooth functioning of the conference.

Kalu’s participation in the PCWTO Steering Committee will enable him to work closely with other members, including Nigerian born Director-General of the WTO, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, also from Abia State, to promote trade as a tool for poverty eradication and sustainable development.

Essentially, this aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, which aim to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure peace and prosperity for all.

Also, as a member, Kalu will have the opportunity to keep WTO negotiations under close scrutiny, obtain first-hand information on Doha round talks, interact with leading WTO negotiators and experts, and exchange information with parliamentary colleagues from other countries.

His participation in the meetings is a development expected to have a positive impact on Nigeria’s economy and its position in global trade especially as Africa seeks to leverage the WTO to boost trade.

Nigeria’s representation in the PCWTO Steering Committee will play a crucial role in shaping the continent’s trade policies and promoting economic development.

The letter, made available to the media, read in parts: “Mr. Godswill Akpabio, Mr. Tajudeen Abbas, Dear Mr. President, Dear Mr. Speaker

“Since 2002, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the European Parliament have jointly led a process known as the Parliamentary Conference on the World Trade Organization (PCWTO) – a permanent mechanism of parliamentary oversight of the WTO and its de facto parliamentary dimension.

“The principal objective of the Conference is to enhance the external transparency of the WTO and hold it to account to legislators as elected representatives of the people. A Steering Committee ensures the smooth functioning of the Conference. It is composed of representatives of some 25 national parliaments, regional and global parliamentary assemblies and structures, as well as the IPU and WTO Secretariats. The Committee usually meets twice a year, alternatively in Geneva and Brussels.

“The composition of the Steering Committee is subject to regular rotation among national parliaments on the basis of the principles set out in Article 4 of the Conference Rules of Procedure (copy enclosed).

“The Committee is inviting six new parliaments to replace the same number of outgoing members for a period of four years, commencing in September/October 2025, the date of the next session of the Steering Committee.

“Participation in the work of the Steering Committee allows legislators to keep WTO negotiations under close scrutiny, regularly obtain first-hand information on Doha Round talks, interact with leading WTO negotiators and experts, and exchange information with parliamentary colleagues from other countries.

“I would like to invite Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu to join the Steering Committee. In that case, I would then nominate him to the Steering Committee upon approval by the Steering Committee. Considering the importance of parliaments’ contribution to promoting global trade, I would be most grateful if you could support this invitation.

“The Steering Committee could provide a meaningful support to the work of the WTO only if the members contribute to and participate in its sessions on a regular basis. Therefore, I would be grateful for any arrangements you would make in view of your representative’s regular attendance of these sessions. The Committee works in English and French.

“Deputy Speaker, Kalu would start attending the Steering Committee on the occasion of its 55th session which will take place at the Headquarters of the IPU in September/October 2025. I look forward to hearing from you. Yours sincerely, Martin Chungong, Secretary-general.”

