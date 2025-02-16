NPFL: Obot’s free kick secures Enyimba’s victory

Enyimba International FC defender, Imo Obot, saved his team with a powerful free kick against visiting Rivers United in the Nigeria Premier Football League in Aba at the Enyimba Stadium.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the 1-0 victory lifted Enyimba to 10th place, with 34 points from 24 matches on Saturday.

Obot scored the match’s only goal in the 41st minute from a free kick awarded after Rivers United’s Abba Suleiman fouled an Enyimba player just outside the penalty box.

He was injured in the 45th minute and had to be substituted by the Enyimba technical crew before halftime.

His absence slightly weakened the team’s attacking force.

In spite of the substitution, Enyimba’s defence held firm, and the visitors could not find an equaliser, with the match ending in a historic win for Enyimba.

In his post-match interview, Enyimba coach, Stanley Eguma, hailed the victory, especially after a long period without a win.

Eguma said: “This is a Valentine’s gift for the Aba fans.

“We’ve lost many away games.

“So returning to winning ways is a joy.

“Rivers United played well, but we were the better side.”

Rivers United coach, Finidi George, admitted his team missed chances that could have changed the outcome.

George said: “We had one-on-one situations, but didn’t take advantage.

“We had a free kick before Enyimba’s, which was debatable.

“The referee awarded the free kick to them, and Obot made the difference.

“Although we lost, I’m proud of my team’s effort.

“The lucky side won, and we must continue improving in future matches.”

