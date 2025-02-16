Marmoush nets hat-trick to help Man City thrash Newcastle

Omar Marmoush struck a first-half hat-trick as Manchester City beat Newcastle 4-0 to climb back into the Premier League’s top four on Saturday.

Egypt forward Marmoush, signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, scored his first two goals for City in a space of five minutes.

Also Read:

He added a third before the break as the defending champions clicked into gear at the Etihad Stadium.

James McAtee volleyed home City’s fourth from close range as Pep Guardiola’s side bounced back from their midweek home Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.

The win is City’s biggest home league win of the season.

dpa/NAN.

Post Views: 7