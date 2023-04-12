Imo 2023: PDP National Secretary elected governorship candidate

The National Secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Samuel Anyanwu, has emerged as the party’s governorship candidate in Imo State.

Anyanwu emerged the winner at the primary election held Wednesday at the party’s secretariat along the Okigwe Road in Owerri, the State capital.

The State’s Organising Secretary of the opposition party, Lawrence Biado, said the seven-man electoral panel constituted by the National Working Committee (NWC) headed by Kenneth Okon was present to monitor the primary election in Imo.

Announcing the result, the Chairman of the panel for the election, Okon announced that Anyanwu who is the sole aspirant for the election polled 802 votes which had 915 members as accredited delegates.

In his speech, Anyanwu thanked members of the party and delegates for finding him worthy to be the party’s flag bearer in the State’s governorship election scheduled for November, 11, 2023.

He expressed confidence about victory in the forthcoming governorship election, noting that it will mark the beginning of a new dawn in the State.

Anyanwu, who said that he would come up with his manifesto soon, however revealed that insecurity would top the list of his campaign promises as well as creation of wealth.

He said: “People of Imo who have been subjected to several inhuman treatment should look up to PDP, we can’t wait to usher in a purposeful leadership that will salvage the people from insecurity and today marks the journey”.

Anyanwu also commended former Governor Emeka Ihedioha who stepped down for him, insisting that his sacrifice for the party will never be forgotten.

Ihedioha was conspicuously absent during the primary.