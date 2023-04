The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has confirmed another building collapse in Lagos.

The Agency in a terse message Wednesday disclosed that the unfortunate incident occured at First avenue, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos at about 6:13PM on 12/04/2023.

The message reads in part: “A report of 3 Storey building under construction just received at Banana Island. Workers trapped. We are mobilising to respond”.