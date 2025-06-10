I’m using Orji Kalu’s template to run Abia — Gov. Otti

The Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has revealed that he is using the template of a former governor of the state, Orji Kalu, to run the state.

Kalu, the representative of Abia North Senatorial District, was the governor of Abia State from 1999, when Nigeria returned to democratic rule, till 2007.

Otti, who spoke when Kalu visited him in his country home in Nvosi, Isialangwa South Local Government Area, described him as a practical and effective role model.

He said his late mother so loved the former governor that no one dared criticise him where she was.

The governor, who was elected on the platform of the Labour Party, said: “My mother left us in 2003.

“And she is buried here, beside her husband.

“At that time, little did I think I would go into politics.

“My mother would swear by Orji Uzor Kalu.

“You couldn’t even criticise Orji Uzor Kalu in her presence.

“She would say: ‘No! Action Governor — the man who built all the roads, especially in Aba.’”

Governor Otti said his deep-rooted appreciation of the purposeful leadership of Kalu influenced his current approach to governance, particularly his administration’s focus on the renewal of the infrastructure in Aba.

He added: “So in that template we are working.

“We are using that template.

“And I can assure you, that template is not wrong.”

Kalu, elected into the Senate on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, commended Otti for sustaining the momentum of development and placing the state’s progress above political rivalry.

He said: “You are my friend for life.

“You have done well for our state.

“Thank you very much.”

