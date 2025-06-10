Alleged P&ID scam: Absence of prosecution, defence lawyers stall adoption of written addresses

The absence of the prosecution and defence lawyers on Tuesday stalled the planned adoption of final written addresses in the charge filed by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission against James Nolan, a director in the Process and Industrial Development (P&ID) Ltd.

The matter was subsequently adjourned until September 24 for adoption of their written addresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nolan, a British national, in the trial linked to the alleged $9.6 billion P&ID scandal, had, on January 16, told the court that he would not be calling any witness(es) in the ongoing trial.

Nolan, who jumped bail around September 2022 and fled Nigeria, told the court through his lawyer, Michael Ajara.

The lawyer said that he would rely on the prosecution’s evidence already presented in court and would not be presenting additional evidence.

Also Read:

After the submission of the counsel, Justice Egwuatu had adjourned the matter for the adoption of the final written addresses of the parties.

The EFCC had in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/9/22, dragged Micad Project City Service, a subsidiary of P&ID Ltd, and Nolan before Justice Egwuatu.

The defendants were arraigned in May 2022.

The defendants however, pleaded not guilty to the charge and Nolan, who is also a director in P&ID Ltd, was remanded at Kuje Correctional Centre.

Upon meeting his bail conditions of N100m and a surety in like sum, Nolan was granted bail.

He, however, stopped attending court proceedings and fled the country.

After his escape, he was declared wanted by the court, and an order was issued for his arrest wherever he was found.

The EFCC lawyer, Bala Sanga, proceeded to apply for the trial of the defendant in absentia, which was accordingly granted by the court.

Nolan was said to have been re-arrested by the International Criminal Police Organisation in Italy on January 27, 2024, when he visited his wife.

He was yet to be extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

A sister court presided over by Justice Donatus Okorowo, who had been elevated to the Court of Appeal, on July 3, 2024, ordered the closure of two other companies linked to Nolan, over involvement in the P&ID Ltd fraud.

Justice Okorowo, in two separate judgments, held that the two companies were found guilty of money laundering offences and ordered that the companies be wound up and their assets forfeited to the Federal Government.

The companies are Trinity Biotech Nigeria Limited and Resorts Express Concept Nigeria Ltd.

Post Views: 12