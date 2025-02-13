I won’t be a widow by now if Akeredolu had listened to me — Wife

A former First Lady of Ondo State, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, has said that she would not have been a widow by now if her husband, Rotimi Akeredolu, had listened to her.

She was quoted to have stated this in an exclusive interview with the Publisher of StarNews, Olumide Akinrinlola, published on Thursday.

According to the former First Lady, late Governor Akeredolu was religious, but she was “wired differently” and has no apologies for it.

Asked if she disapproved of prayers and rejected spiritual assistance during Akeredolu’s battle with cancer, Anyanwu-Akeredolu said: “What came out of their mountain climbing, ‘blessed’ handkerchiefs, water, olive oil, etc, from the GOs and all the noisy prayers like people possessed by demons?

“If Aketi had listened to me, I wouldn’t be a widow.”

