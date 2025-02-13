Tinubu salutes Bishop Oke on reelection as PFN National President

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Bishop Francis Wale Oke on his re-election as the national president of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

Oke is a respected religious leader, author, and Presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries International, which he founded in 1983.

He is also the Chancellor of Precious Cornerstone University (PCU).

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria re-elected him at the 18th Biennial National Conference in Abuja.

President Tinubu also congratulated the Christian faithful and commended Bishop Oke for his consistent effort in promoting religious harmony and national renaissance, as demonstrated in his ‘Nigeria Turning Point Prayer Movement’.

The President described the renowned clergyman as a man of fine character, principle, and faith and encourages him to continue using the pulpit to teach the good gospel of love, kindness, and peace as embodied by Jesus Christ.

President Tinubu prayed for the bishop’s fresh anointing as he continues his leadership role in the Lord’s vineyard.

