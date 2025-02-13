Weah, Shaibu, others commission Primate Ayodele’s new church building

A former President of Liberia, George Weah, alongside several eminent personalities, including former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu; President, Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau; Oniworo of Iworo Kingdom, Oba Oladele Kosoko; Onisabe of Igbobi-sade, Oba Owolabi Adeniyi; and UN Representatives, have commissioned thenew ultra-modern church auditorium of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church headed by Primate Elijah Ayodele.

The commissioning witnessed an outpour of personalities across the globe for the celebration of God’s goodness in the life of Primate Ayodele.

The new church auditorium, with a capacity of about 10,000, started one year ago on the instruction of God to enlarge His place of worship.

The commissioning is part of the programmes lined up for Primate Ayodele’s annual thanksgiving which started in January and will come to an end tomorrow.

At the commissioning, George Weah described Primate Ayodele as his spiritual father who has shown beyond reasonable doubt that God is involved in his ministry. He expressed gratitude to the prophet for giving him the privilege to commission the house of the Lord while noting that it is indeed a blessing.

He made it known that there would be no other place for him to be than with the people of God to commission the house of the Lord while assuring the church of his unwavering support.

“I am honoured to join you here today for the commissioning of this cathedral and groundbreaking for an estate. This demonstrates our collective gratitude to God for the blessings he has bestowed upon us. The Bible teaches us that it is not enough to follow God’s commands but to be actively involved in the act of teaching others and those who embark on such spiritual journey will be considered great.

“Primate Ayodele is a great man of God, there is nowhere else I would rather be today but here with God’s people. This is the least I can give back for all the blessings I have received. I want to assure the congregation of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church of my unwavering support.

“Primate Ayodele and INRI church, I am excited about this, thank you Primate, my father I sincerely appreciate this, and we are eternally grateful. I dedicate this cathedral in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. May the almighty God bless us.”

Continuing, George Weah presented a gift to Primate Ayodele appreciating him for being a huge blessing to him and several others.

In turn, Primate Ayodele spoke highly of George Weah, while handing over Liberia’s flag to him, symbolizing his return to power. He openly declared the former president as the incoming President of Liberia and also presented him with a gift to appreciate his presence and humility.

Likewise, the former deputy governor of Edo state, Phillip Shuaibu described Primate Ayodele as a man whom he admires a lot. He expressed surprise at the invitation despite not being in power, praising the man of God for showing him true love and giving back to society.

“Primate Ayodele is a man of God that I have always admired and I am very proud and elated to be invited to this programme. It is only when you are in power that you get invitations like this but when this comes even when you are out of power, it shows true love so I want to appreciate the Primate for inviting me to witness this. Just today, he gave scholarships to people, JAMB, and WAEC forms and I thank God and appreciate him for all he does for society and pray that God continues to bless him.”

The programme also witnessed the groundbreaking ceremony of a residential estate and mosque which was done by George Weah.

Furthermore, as Primate Ayodele is known for always including philanthropy in any of his programmes, the commissioning went alongside different forms of empowerment for students, business owners, journalists, church members, and widows, to mention a few.

About 25 secondary school students were given JAMB and WAEC forms, while some got scholarships for their university studies. Likewise, two vehicles were given to one church member, Ayo Babalola and a journalist, Ayodele Dedeigbo who is the publisher of Towncrier news.

