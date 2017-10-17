The Nigerian Online Newspaper


FeaturedPolitics

I will never return to PDP – Obasanjo

By The Eagle Online

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has vowed never to return to the Peoples Democratic Party.
Obasanjo made the vow on Tuesday after his meeting with the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Ahmed Makarfi.
The closed-doors meeting was held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, Ogun State.
It lasted for one hour.
Obasanjo said: “I will never return to the PDP, just like a dog would never return to its vomit.”


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship..
Click HERE For Details.


The Eagle Online