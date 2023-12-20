Haaland named BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year

Erling Haaland has been named BBC Sports Personality’s World Sport Star of the Year for 2023 after helping Manchester City secure the Treble.

The Norwegian, 23, scored 52 goals in all competitions as City won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup during the 2022-23 season.

No player has scored more goals for a Premier League club within a season.

Haaland claimed the Premier League’s Golden Boot for the 2022-23 campaign with a record 36 goals in 38 games.

The BBC World Sport Star of the Year was voted for by BBC Sport readers.

South Africa’s World Cup-winning rugby captain Siya Kolisi came second, with three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen third.

Four-time Olympic gymnastics gold medallist Simone Biles, Spain’s World Cup winner Aitana Bonmati and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic were also shortlisted.

The 2022-23 season was striker Haaland’s first in Manchester, having signed from Borussia Dortmund in June 2022.

Among a host of individual awards, Haaland won the Gerd Muller Trophy for best goalscorer at the Ballon d’Or awards, where he also came second in the voting for best player.

In November, he became the fastest man to score 50 Premier League goals, taking just 48 games to reach the milestone.

He has scored 19 goals so far this season as City bid for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The 2022 World Sport Star winner was Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi.