Wike dances after Tinubu’s intervention in face-off with Fubara + Video

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has been spotted in a video dancing after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu intervened in his face-off with his successor and Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara.
President Tinubu, Wike, Fubara and other stakeholders agreed to an eight-point resolution at a meeting in Abuja.
While Fubara has said he is willing to do anything for peace to reign in Rivers State, the FCT Minister has not reacted to the outcome of the meeting.
In the video obtained on Wednesday by The Eagle Online, the lyric said: “Nyesom Wike dem dey fear you.”
Rivers political crisis: Another lyric emerges: "Nyesom Wike dem dey fear you" (See Wike’s dance steps)— The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) December 20, 2023
