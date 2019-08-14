Suspected kidnappers, who stormed Ode-Omi in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State have abducted the Chief Imam’s son and two others in the community.

Witnesses said the gunmen struck on Sunday while people were celebrating the Eid-el-Kabir.

The gunmen, after kidnapping the victims, escaped in a Marine Police speedboat.

The gunmen were alleged to have shot three people and later contacted families of the victims on Sunday night, demanding N30 million ransom.

According to Hon. Hammed Owoseni and Deacon Bayo Obatunghase, the Chief Imam’s son, Abdulateef, and two others, Jelili Admas and his brother, were kidnapped at about 2am.

Owoseni explained that the gunmen stormed the town and abducted the three victims, after which they escaped in two boats belonging to the Nigerian Police Marine and the local government.

He said: “Ode-Omi is a coastal area in Ogun Waterside Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“On Sunday, the gunmen came about 2am when people were asleep.

“The gunmen entered and kidnapped Jelili Adams and his brother.

“They also went into the residence of the Chief Imam, where they abducted his son and shot three people.

“They came in a boat, and when they were going, they left in two boats.

“The boats belonged to Ogun State Marine Police and the local government.

“They escaped in the two boats.

“They escaped through Akodo in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of Lagos State.

“The community leaders have made a series of calls and security agents have come to verify what is going on.

“We have also reported the matter to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police, Area Commander and leaders of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

“Even this evening, police from Lagos State and neighbouring towns came to the community with their gunboats.

“The kidnappers called that same day about 8pm demanding N30 million ransom.

“We are yet to receive any call from them today (Monday).”

Obatunghase, the Deputy President of Campaign for Democracy, confirmed the incident.

He disclosed that prior to the incident, a speedboat, belonging to the Marine Police, was stolen from the community two weeks ago.

Obatunghase said: “The gunmen kidnapped the Chief Imam’s son and two other people, while they were preparing for the Ileya festival.

“Those kidnapped are still in the hands of their abductors.

“In the last two weeks, two Marine Police boats have stolen from the area.

“A speedboat was stolen two weeks ago and another was stolen on that Sunday.

“They stole the two boats from Ode-Omi.

“Even the Ogun State Commissioner of Police was in the place last week.

“He came with a helicopter.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said he could not confirm the story because he was not in the state.