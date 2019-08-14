The Central Bank of Nigeria has donated some sporting equipment to the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital, Kware in Sokoto State.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Shehu Sale, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kware on Tuesday.

Sale, an associate professor and master trainer with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, said the gesture was one of the developmental interventions received by the hospital.

While appreciating CBN for the gesture, Sale decried a situation where majority of the existing developmental and poverty alleviation programmes of government had failed to reach persons with mental or psychosocial disorders.

The medical director said people with severe mental illness often suffered poor health-related quality of life, among other conditions because of lack of attention.

He urged philanthropic individuals and organisations to always consider mentally retarded persons in their programmes so as to uplift their living conditions.

Sale also called for increased funding for the mental health programme.

Specifically, he said attention to be giving to mental health programme should compare to that given to malaria, tuberculosis, HIV and AIDS, as well as the maternal and child health programmes.

He said the donated equipment would address the needs of the hospital and enhance the physical and mental well being of the hospital community.

Sale who called on other organisations to emulate CBN’s gesture, said the equipment would augment the existing sporting facilities in the hospital and significantly boost sporting activities.

He noted that the intervention drive and other strategies embarked upon by the present hospital administration hospital were yielding positive impact to patients and hospital workers.

“We appreciate the donors and the hospital’s Governing Board for facilitating developments in the hospital through various efforts,” he said.

NAN reports that the donated sports equipments by the CBN include thread well, static bike, mobile basket ball court and crazy fit massager.

Others are table tennis set, snooker board, tapper, footballs, volleyballs and dolphins massager.

The medical director thanked the CBN for the donation and pledged to make judicious use of the items.

