Governors fight their predecessors immediately they resume Office, Akpabio laments

The President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday lamented that Governors in Nigeria always fight their predecessor immediately after they resume office.

Akpabio who spoke at the 60th birthday anniversary lecture and book presentation of Senate leader, Micheal Opeyemi Bamidele in Abuja applauded the celebrant for his loyalty to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for over 30 years when he served as his aide in the National Assembly in 1992.

Akpabio who expressed displeasure with the attitude of governors to their predecessors, said there is no former governor that has not had issue with his governor, citing the case of Senator Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Adamu Ailero apart from that of Ekiti state, Abiodun Oyebanji who is yet to fight with his predecessor.

The President of the Senate said, “The Governor of Ekiti state is a great example of what leadership should be; he has remained steadfast

“As a Governor, the moment you hand over power to your successor, he will turn on you , either his taste will change or attitude. There is no governor in Nigeria that has not had problems with their predecessor apart from Ekiti governor. That is why we have to celebrate Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele for the kind of his person. “

Speaking at the event, former Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos , Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, disclosed that Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO) have no business in the convoy of President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima once the Police is in the convoy.

The former VC who delivered the 60th birthday anniversary lecture said that there is the need for political office holders to reduce number of vehicles in their convoy to show to Nigerians that they feel their pains in this season.

Ogundipe said, “There is the need for our leaders to reduce the number of vehicles in their convoy so that Nigerians will know that they feel their pains.

“There is nothing the VIO, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) are doing in the entourage of the President and Vice President once you have police In the convoy.”

Speaking on the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, Prof. Ogundipe said that insecurity is a global problem, saying there are more crimes in the countries condemning Nigeria, but it is possible to change the narrative because they control cyberspace