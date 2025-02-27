Governor warns new SEC members against bickering

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has issued a warning to the newly inaugurated State Executive Council members against unhealthy bickering in his government, but rather a serious focus on delivering the dividends of democracy.

The new State Executive Council expected to work with the governor comprise 25 commissioners and two special advisers.

Governor Eno has also warned against complacency and sabotage of government policies and programmes as encapsulated in the ARISE Agenda blueprint of his administration.

The governor, according to the new Commissioner of Information, Elder Aniekan Umanah, stated this at the maiden SEC meeting held at the Executive Council Chambers of the Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

Briefing journalists at the end of the meeting, Umanah reeled out some key resolutions taken at the meeting to include renaming of the Ministry of Economic Development to Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

This came with a directive to post an additional Permanent Secretary to the ministry, with one over-sighting general duties and the other budget.

Umanah said this is to help in aligning budgeting and planning within one warehouse to ensure effective development of the state.

He added that the council also resolved to review the 35 new projects the governor has earmarked to be flagged off before May 29, 2025.

The meeting also considered: “Appointment of Delivery Advisors to each of the projects to align the conceptualisation to actualisation, as well as create needed synergy for the flow of the projects through the various timelines.

“Council took note of the proposed March date to flag off the proposed Maritime corridor in Oron, which will include the shore protection project, construction of jetties, ferry terminal, warehouse development, industrial cold room and recreational facilities to help those doing business around the Maritime ecosystem.”

