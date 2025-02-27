Akwa Ibom government reiterates commitment to deliver

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State says he is ready to partner with the United Nations Development Programme to deliver on his policy trust.

He spoke when he received a UNDP delegation led by the Resident Representative for Nigeria, Elsie Attafuahon at the Government House.

Eno also restated his position on pursuing government policies on agriculture, tourism, environment, rural development, women empowerment, youth empowerment, sports, power, aviation, transportation, housing, ICT, education, healthcare, and others.

The Governor enumerated some of his achievements to include the reclamation of a life threatening gully erosion site into a resort with state-of-the-art facilities, model primary health centres, model primary schools, and others.

He said the state was planing to host summits on tourism and power, adding that the government under his leadership was leveraging on the new International Airport, Ibom Air, the ongoing International Convention Centre and Hotels, as well as the different tourism sites to boost tourism.

He therefore, directed his Executive Assistant/Chief Delivery Advisor, Aniefiok Johnson, to liaise with the Resident Representative to fashion out specific areas of partnership.

The governor appreciated UNDP for the ongoing ICT hub at the University of Uyo, as well as their willingness to partner with the state government, and expressed hope that it would yield positive results in the nearest future.

In her remarks, Attafuah said she was endeared to the state following the well articulated development blueprint tagged: “ARISE Agenda,” adding that her visit is to explore possible areas of partnership to ensure full actualisation of the Agenda.

She said the UNDP was ready to promote the vision of the ARISE Agenda by focusing on the areas of agriculture, tourism, rural development, infrastructure development, energy, security management and economic advancement.

She praised Governor Eno for the peace, security, and quality infrastructures and warmth extended.

