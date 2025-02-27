Eno on peace mission between community, foreign firm

A tripartite committee to foster peace between Eastern Obolo community and a foreign firm, Sterling Petrochemical and Fertilizer Limited, has been inaugurated by Governor Umo Eno.

The inauguration was performed on Wednesday for amicable resolution of the lingering crises between the company and host communities.

The committee, inaugurated at the Government House in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, was charged with the responsibility of establishing the actual land size occupied by SPFL, get a place for the displaced communities (Ikonta and Obianga), and ensure smooth and peaceful relocation and coexistence.

It has three months to deliver on the mandate.

The governor acknowledged receipt of a letter by the foreign firm to train 50 youths in various disciplines within the country as a long term investment benefit to the host communities and the state at large.

Also Read:

Eno said while the project was vital to the socio-economic advancement of the state and country, it was equally important to strike a balance between the investor’s comfort and survival chances of people in the host community.

The governor, who assured of continuous peace and security in the state, charged the committee to be neutral in their dealings in the overall interest of all concerned.

On the government side are Rt. Hon. Nse Essien, Rt. Hon. Udo Kierian Akpan, Ubong Udo Uquang, Abraham Odion, Commissioner for Labour and Manpower Planing, Commissioner for Internal Security, State Commissioner of Police, and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Labour and Manpower Planning.

On the side of the community are Rt. Hon. Samuel Samuel Nteogwuijah, Hon. Selinah Ukpatu, Prof. Gamaliel Harry, Chief Humphrey Oyet, and Sam Ukoima.

SPFL is represented by Amit Gosh, Davinder Mor, and Jude Bassey.

Post Views: 5