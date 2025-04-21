Governor Okpebholo presents scorecard to kinsmen



Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has presented a comprehensive account of his achievements in office so far to his kinsmen at Udomi, Irrua, in Esan Central Local Government Area.



Speaking at a grand victory reception held at Udomi Primary School compound to celebrate his electoral success and tribunal victory, Governor Okpebholo highlighted the strides his administration has made in less than six months.

He reaffirmed his commitment to developmental policies and people-centered governance, pledging to continue working for the progress and prosperity of Edo State.



The Governor emphasized that he would lead with the fear of God, uphold transparency, and ensure prudent management of state resources for the collective good of the people.



Governor Okpebholo disclosed that his administration had extended electricity supply to the Udomi-Uwessan community to stimulate economic activities and foster commercial and industrial growth in the area.



“We have commenced the development of Edo State. Our initiatives span across Edo South, Central, and North. In Esan land, we have awarded multiple road contracts to open up the region and drive economic growth,” he said.



He also noted the installation of transformers to enhance electricity supply and boost local productivity, adding that communities such as Uwessan, Unewa, and Uromi are benefitting from extensive road construction projects aimed at improving transportation, easing the movement of goods and people, and reducing travel time.

Highlighting his administration’s efforts in education, the Governor said: “We are building new classroom blocks, renovating existing ones and securing school premises with perimeter fencing to ensure a safe, conducive, and affordable learning environment.”

Governor Okpebholo assured that his administration would remain focused on key development areas, including road infrastructure, education, employment creation, and youth empowerment.

“By God’s grace, Edo State will witness a transformation, and the milestones we have recorded are a testament to our performance.”

He expressed deep appreciation to his kinsmen for their unwavering support, stating, “My performance is rooted in the love and encouragement I receive from my people. Now more than ever, we need your prayers—they are vital to the journey ahead.”

He concluded with a strong declaration of purpose: “We are blessed to have this opportunity to serve. The power we hold will be used for the benefit of Edo people. The freedom we long desired is already here with us.”

Post Views: 20