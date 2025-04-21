Husband accused of complicity in death of governor’s aide in police custody

Pastor David Favour Love, who was accused of complicity in the death of his wife, Chief Shimite Love, the Special Adviser to Delta State on Trade and Export, has been taken into police custody.

According to the police, members of the family of the pastor’s wife have accused him of complicity in the death of the governor’s aide.

The Public Relations Officer of the Delta State Police Command, Bright Edafe, confirmed the death of Love and the arrest of her husband, who he said has been placed in protective custody.

According to Edafe: “He (the husband) was the one who called to report that his wife died early this morning and that he was receiving threats from her family, who feared he might be attacked.

“It was on this basis that we went to his house and brought him in for his own safety.”

The Police PRO disclosed that the deceased’s family lodged a formal complaint with the police following suspicion that the husband may have had a role in her death.

He added: “We are currently investigating.

“In situations like this, only an autopsy can determine whether the death was natural or due to other causes.”

