Governor moves to criminalise same-sex marriage, immoral practices

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State has approved the transmission of a bill to the State House of Assembly seeking to criminalise same-sex marriage and other practices considered immoral in the state.

The move was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Dawakin-Tofa.

He said the governor approved the transmission of the bill while presiding over the 31st Executive Council meeting held at the Government House Annexe in Kwankwasiyya City.

In the statement, Governor Yusuf emphasised that his administration would not compromise on the values and teachings of Islam, insisting that Kano must continue to uphold its cultural and religious heritage.

Kano State, one of Nigeria’s most populous northern states, is governed largely by Islamic law under the framework of Sharia, which coexists with the Nigerian Constitution.

Since the early 2000s, when Sharia was formally introduced in Kano and other northern states, successive administrations have taken strong positions on issues relating to morality, culture, and religion.

Nigeria already has a federal law—the Same-Sex Marriage (Prohibition) Act of 2014—which criminalises same-sex unions and related activities nationwide, prescribing penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

However, northern states like Kano, where Islamic law holds sway, have historically sought to enforce stricter moral regulations in line with religious teachings.

“Under no circumstance will we allow acts that contradict our religion and traditions to take root in Kano. This government is duty-bound to protect the moral integrity of our society”, Yusuf declared.

The bill, if passed into law, will specifically ban same-sex marriage and practices locally referred to as Madugo and Liwadi, which the government described as forbidden.

Offenders convicted under the proposed law will face strict legal consequences.

Yusuf expressed optimism that members of the House of Assembly would treat the bill with urgency, citing its importance to the moral and social well-being of the state.

