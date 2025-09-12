Separated conjoined twins return to Kano after successful Saudi surgery

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State, on Friday received the Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Hussaina, who returned to the country after undergoing a successful separation surgery in Saudi Arabia.

The twins, who arrived at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport with their family, were welcomed to a warm reception by government officials, community members, and representatives of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The life-saving operation was carried out at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in Riyadh under the directives of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Hassana and Hussaina had been flown to Saudi Arabia in October 2023, where a team of 38 specialists, including pediatric surgeons, neurosurgeons, and plastic surgeons, performed the delicate procedure that lasted about 14 hours and was completed in nine stages.

Doctors discovered that the twins were joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis, and spine, sharing vital structures that made the case particularly complex.

After careful observation and planning, a multi-disciplinary team of 38 consultants and specialists, including experts in pediatric surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, urology, anaesthesia, and plastic surgery, embarked on the delicate procedure.

Speaking at the airport, Governor Yusuf thanked the Saudi authorities for sponsoring the surgery.

He also pledged that the state government would take responsibility for the girls’ welfare, including their education up to the university level.

Also speaking, the Consular General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi, described the success of the surgery as a demonstration of the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian service.

“Saudi Arabia would continue to extend medical assistance and goodwill to countries in need through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, especially Nigeria with which it shares historic ties,” he said.

He said the separation of Hassana and Husaina marks the 65th successful operation under the Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Program, which has provided care for 150 sets of conjoined twins from 25 countries over the past 35 years.

The program has become one of the most prominent medical humanitarian initiatives globally, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s expertise in pediatric surgery and its dedication to supporting vulnerable families.

A relative of the twins, who spoke to newsmen said the support given to the family of the twins was an indication of the value Saudi Arabia attaches to human life.

“This is a big relief not only to the parents of the children but to Nigerians in general. We thank the Saudi authorities for the kindness.

“We appreciate the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and the medical team for their efforts. Nigerians will not forget this gesture,” he added.

