Governor approves land for Police Zonal Command Headquarters

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has approved the allocation of land to the Nigeria Police Zone 16 Command for the construction of permanent administrative and residential facilities.

The governor gave the approval when the new Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), Johnson Adenola, alongside the Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, and other senior officers paid him a courtesy visit at Government House, Yenagoa.

Diri, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, directed the Ministry of Lands and Survey and the Secretary to the State Government to work with the command on securing a suitable parcel of land, responding to a formal request made by AIG Adenola.

He noted that hosting the zonal headquarters — which oversees Bayelsa and Rivers states — in Yenagoa remained a source of pride to the state and had significantly improved security.

“It has been five years since you have been operating from your temporary office provided by the state government.

“Your request for land is hereby granted. I expect the Ministry of Lands and the SSG to liaise with the zone to allocate a befitting land,” he said.

Commending the new AIG for promptly addressing his concerns, Governor Diri decried the proliferation of police checkpoints across Bayelsa highways, describing them as ineffective in curbing crime.

“Every 50 metres there is a checkpoint, yet these roadblocks do not stop crime. I am glad we now have an AIG who is not in support of them,” he stated.

The governor urged security agencies to emphasise intelligence-based, non-kinetic strategies, noting that his administration had deployed CCTV cameras and drones across the state to improve surveillance.

“For me, it is better to prevent crime through intelligence and technology than go about seeking criminals with guns,” Diri remarked.

Earlier, AIG Johnson Adenola, who assumed duty last month as the 11th head of Zone 16, thanked the state government for its support and pledged to work closely with authorities to enhance peace and security.

“I came to pledge my loyalty and assure you of our commitment to promoting people-friendly and law-abiding policing in Bayelsa State,” he said.

