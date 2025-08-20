NANS hails appointment of Olorunnimbe as NCC chair

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commended the appointment of Mr Idris Olorunnimbe as the Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Vice Chairman of the Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF) Board by President Bola Tinubu.

NANS, in a statement by its National Public Relations Officer, Comrade Adeyemi Samson Ajasa, noted that the appointment aligned with national objectives focused on innovation, youth empowerment, and advancing Nigeria’s digital economy.

The apex student body expressed optimism that the appointee would bring his wealth of experience in the private sector to bear on his new position.

“Mr. Olorunnimbe, the Group CEO of The Temple Company, is widely respected for his transformational leadership across the creative, educational, and entertainment sectors.

“His impactful contributions as a former board member of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) where he chaired key committees have empowered thousands of young Nigerians through targeted entrepreneurship and employment initiatives.

“NANS strongly believes Mr. Olorunnimbe’s track record in driving inclusive growth and innovation will bring fresh energy and vision to Nigeria’s telecom and ICT ecosystem.

“His dual role at NCC and USPF is timely and vital, especially as the country strives to deepen broadband access, enhance digital literacy, and reduce inequality in digital opportunities.

“Importantly, NANS is hopeful that under his leadership, the NCC will take bold steps to address the growing concern of exorbitant data subscription tariffs, which remain a significant barrier to academic research and online learning for millions of Nigerian students.

“We believe Mr. Olorunnimbe is well-positioned to push for reforms that will restructure the telecommunications sector and ensure affordable, accessible, and student-friendly data services across tertiary institutions.

“We also look forward to his collaboration with Dr. Aminu Maida, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of NCC, and Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, to prioritize underserved areas and bridge the digital divide through sustainable infrastructure and policy interventions.

“NANS, as the foremost student body in the country, reaffirms its commitment to working with the NCC, USPF, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that no student is left behind in Nigeria’s digital future. We commend President Tinubu’s foresight in placing capable and visionary individuals in key national positions.”

